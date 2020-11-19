CALM Zoo to provide ‘Feast for the Beasts’ after Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Animals at the California Living Museum will also have an opportunity for extra food over the Thanksgiving holiday.

CALM’s “Feast for the Beasts” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 27 asks visitors to donate food and supplies in exchange for regular admission to the zoo.

A $25 gift card for PetSmart, Albertsons, Food Maxx, Lassen’s, Round Up Feed & Pet Supply, OfficeMax, Stinson’s Stationers, Home Depot or Lowe’s will allow admission for two adults and two children, according to a CALM news release.

To see what the zoo is accepting for a single admission, download the release below.

