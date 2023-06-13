BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CALM Zoo is presenting the first-ever Breakfast with the Bears fundraising event in July.

The fundraiser will help fund enrichment items for the CALM bears, Cinnamon and Louie, according to organizers.

CALM organizers say guests can enjoy coffee, juice and doughnuts at the bear enclosure with Cinnamon and Louie while they are given treats and enrichment items.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 2 at 8 a.m. at the bear enclosure. Organizers say Cinnamon and Louie will be given their treats at 8:30 a.m.

Organizers say tickets will be available on the morning of July 2. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors ages 60 and up are $7, children from ages 3 to 12 will be $6 and children 2 and under, United States Military and Veterans and CALM Members will be free.

CALM is offering exclusive Breakfast with the Bears t-shits for this campaign. You can purchase your shirt by clicking here.

You can also donate directly to the fundraiser on the CALM website. For every $25 the donors will be entered into a drawing for a behind-the-scenes experience with Cinnamon and Louie.