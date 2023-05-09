BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CALM Zoo is celebrating 40 years with a Birthday Bash event this month.

For the birthday event, children from ages 3 to 12 years old will get into the park for $4 and receive five free carnival game tickets, according to organizers.

The event will feature a presentation of the Bakersfield Police K-9 team, carnival games, music, Smokey the Bear and the Central California Children’s Railroad.

The event is scheduled for May 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CALM Zoo, according to organizers.

Click here for more information.