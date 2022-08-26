BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum announced it will present AutumNights, a new Halloween-themed light show, during October.

Organizers said the light show will happen every Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 6 through Oct. 30 inside the CALM grounds. Parking is to open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on sale in early September, according to organizers. People 16 and older are $15, children 4 to 15 are $12 and those 3 years and under enter for free.

Organizers said CALM members and veterans are to receive a 10% discount.

The event is to feature light displays, a scarecrow maze, fall foods, rides on the California Children’s Railroad and more, according to organizers.