BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum is hosting the first ever “Breakfast With Bears” fundraiser on July 2.

Proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing enrichment toys which are used to stimulate the mental and physical well-being of animals at the zoo.

Toys for bears can get pretty costly because they need to be durable enough to keep up with the zoo’s black bears, Cinnamon and Louie, according to CALM’s spokesperson Elizabeth Graff.

The zoo’s fundraising goal is set at $1,000. Smith’s Bakery has pledged to donate 42 dozen donuts to the cause. Coffee, juice and donuts will all be included with regular cost of admission.

The event starts at 8 a.m. Sunday. For tickets visit, calmzoo.org.