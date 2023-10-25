BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum is partnering with the Tree Foundation of Kern to host Trees & Wildlife: A Behind the Scenes CALM Experience in November.

According to event organizers, guests will take tours and explore California native trees and wildlife at the living museum.

The event will feature a look at the new Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic with breakfast at the new event site at CALM, The Willows.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 4 at 7:30 a.m. Tickets will be sold at the door at $25 for adults and $25 for kids, according to event organizers.

Reservations are not required, but they are encouraged. To register, email Elizabeth Graff at elgraff@kern.org.