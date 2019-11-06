CALM to hold Holiday Lights event starting Nov. 30

Holiday Lights at the California Living Museum returns to spread Christmas cheer starting Nov. 30.

The award-winning event will run through Jan 4, expect on Christmas Day, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. The event includes animated displays with more than three million lights, a musical tree show, train rides and more.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children ages 13-17, $6 for kids ages 3 to 12 years old, and free for children under 3. CALM members get a 50 percent discount and military get a $2 discount.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Kern Schools Federal Credit Union branches beginning Nov. 22.