CALM to hold 38th anniversary ‘Birthday Bash’ on May 22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone and they’re hoping you’re ready to party.

CALM is planning a “Birthday Bash” for its 38th anniversary coming up on Saturday, May 22.

CALM says they’ll be offering giveaways and a “Birthday Basket” raffle for attendees, but the big event is the Bakersfield Police Department’s K-9 team’s demonstration.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors aged 60 years and up, and $6 for children aged 3 through 12.

CALM members and military veterans with ID get in for free.