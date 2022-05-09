BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum will celebrate its 39th birthday on May 21.

To commemorate the occasion, several nature-related and civic organizations will be at the zoo to provide guests with information and giveaways. The Bakersfield Police Department K-9 team will also be there as the main presentation of the day.

The celebration, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also feature the train. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and wristbands are only $2 per person for unlimited rides.

The animals will also participate in the celebration. Zoo manager Lana Fain said several animals will receive birthday cakes and presents made specifically with them in mind.

Guests can sponsor a trout cake for the bears or a present for the mountain lions, bobcats, bighorn sheep or mule deer. For $200, individuals and businesses will have a sign made for them, designating them as a CALM Birthday Treat Sponsor. The deadline to become a sponsor is May 13. Those interested should email Lafain@kern.org.

Lunch served by Hunsaker Bros will be available for purchase. Admission is free for CALM members, U.S. military and veterans with identification and children under three. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $3 for children ages three to 12.