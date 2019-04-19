CALM's Spring Fling continues through Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The California Living Museum is celebrating spring break with its annual Spring Fling event.

The 14-acre zoo just west of Lake Ming welcomed spring with plenty of activities.

Spring Fling continues through Saturday, April 20.

Activities during Spring Fling give kids a chance to have animal encounters with help of CALM workers.

Kids up to 12 years old are free to attend with an adult.

Saturday, is the event's final day and begins at 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

CALM is located t 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway.