CALM reopening March 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum will reopen March 6 with a renovated shorebird exhibit and expanded equine paddock.

The zoo will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Guests 3 and older are asked to wear masks, and the Reptile House and California Coast Room will remain closed while the county remains in the purple tier for coronavirus transmission, according to a release.

CALM memberships will be honored and extended for the time the zoo was closed.

For more information, call 661-872-2256, or click here. The zoo is located about 15 minutes from downtown Bakersfield, between Lake Ming and Hart Park.