BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CALM has postponed an upcoming concert in its Summer Concert Series due to the heat.

The Summer Concert Series was scheduled to kick off Friday but organizers decided to postpone the event because of a heat wave.

This concert was going to feature Twisted Gypsy, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, but it will be rescheduled to a later date.

The concert on Aug. 25 featuring Flashpants is still set to go on.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday is set to be around 101 degrees in the greater Bakersfield area.