The California Living Museum will host its 36th Birthday Bash.

On Saturday, May 18, guests can head to the zoo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate.

Trout cake will be served to the animals, docents will stroll the grounds with ambassador animals and the Bakersfield Police Department K-9 team will also be a part of the party.

Kids 12 and under will enter free with an adult.