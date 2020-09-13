CALM HolidayLights will return as drive-thru event this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pandemic or not, CALM will host a version of its HolidayLights this November.

The California Living Museum announced the annual HolidayLights show will return as a drive-thru event this year. CALM says vehicles will make their way through a mile-long path in its parking lot, decorated with the displays the museum has become known for.

CALM says the event usually brings 65,000 visitors to the zoo each year — the zoo’s biggest fundraiser.

HolidayLights returns for its 18th year on Nov. 28 and will run through Jan. 2, 2021 except on Christmas Day. Ticket information will be available in the coming weeks.