CALM holding Ice Cream Zoofari event on Aug. 21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum is holding an Ice Cream Zoofari event next month where you and zoo animals can enjoy a chilled treat.

The event is happening from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. There will be several ice cream booths on hand where you can build your own sundaes and more. You can also sponsor a “Zoocicle” ice cream for the bears, mountain lions or California Condors to enjoy. There will be games, free train rides and The Dixie Nut Jazzland Band is set to perform.

Adults can get in for $15, tickets for children 3 to 12 years old are $12. CALM adult members can get in for $10 and tickets for children are $8.

For more information, call 661-872-2256 or visit calmzoo.org