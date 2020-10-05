CALM holding Howl, Screech and Pumpkin Week to celebrate Halloween this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While the California Living Museum won’t be holding its usual Boo at the Zoo event this year due to the pandemic, that’s not stopping the zoo from getting into the Halloween spirit.

This year, CALM will hold Howl, Screech and Pumpkin Week from Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 28-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume and visit the Halloween-decorated grounds at the zoo, located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy.

Goodie bags filled with candy and toys will be handed out to those 12 years old or younger during the event.

Regular CALM admission will apply during Howl, Screech and Pumpkin Week. Adults and teens can get in for $10, seniors for $7 and children ages 3-12 for $6. Children 2 years old or younger can get in for free.

CALM said it plans to bring back its Boo at the Zoo event back next year.

For more information about this year’s event, call the zoo at 661-872-2256.