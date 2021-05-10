CALM holding after-hours Summer Shindig fundraiser this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum is hosting a four-night, after-hours fundraiser this month.

The Summer Shindig is set to take place May 21-22 and May 28-29 from 5-9 p.m. each night. The 21-and-older event will feature musical improv by Empty Stage Theater, live music, food vendors and more.

Tickets are $50 and include beer and wine. Food will be available for purchase separately throughout the event.

Tickets can be purchased through calmzoo.org and must be purchased in advance. All proceeds will go to improving care for the animals at CALM.