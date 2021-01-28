CALM founder Mary Moreland has died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mary Moreland, a founder, donor and volunteer of the California Living Museum (CALM), as well as a former member of the zoo’s board of directors, has died, according to CALM’s Facebook page.

“She was sweet, kind, funny and supportive of not only the zoo, but of the staff,” the post says. “She helped educate thousands of children (and adults) about native wildlife, put in countless hours volunteering, was on numerous fundraising committees—she was always here ready and willing to help. We simply honor her for her dedication and love of CALM.”

Located on 14 acres off Alfred Harrell Highway, CALM was found in 1980 and opened to the public three years later. Among the exhibits listed on its website are an open black bear exhibit, bird of prey exhibit with hawks, owls and eagles, a waterfowl pond and shorebird exhibit, an indoor reptile house, and a children’s petting zoo with domestic animals.

Only animals that are injured or unable to survive in their natural habitat are housed there.