CALM extending days of operation, senior discount days return

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum announced it will be open Tuesday through Sunday starting next month.

Beginning Feb. 1, CALM will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission for adults is $10 and $6 for children.

The zoo will also be bringing back its Senior Discovery Days. Every Tuesday, seniors age 60 and older will receive 50 percent off admission and 10 percent off gift store merchandise. Regular senior admission is $7.

CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway, between Lake Ming and Hart Park.

For more information, visit calmzoo.org or call 661-872-2256.