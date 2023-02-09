BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we gear up for the big game Cinnamon the Bear has made his prediction for who will win the Super Bowl this weekend.

Cinnamon is one of CALM’s black bears and he averages an 85% accuracy rate when choosing the winner of The Big Game and he has done this for years.

Cid, as he is better known, made his prediction this morning and chose between paper mache footballs made by a CALM volunteer bearing the two teams.

The footballs were filled with Cid`s favorite foods and whichever football he munches into first will represent his prediction of the winner of The Big Game.

A 17 News Photographer said at first Cid was uninterested.

But in the end, he chose the Kansa City Chiefs.