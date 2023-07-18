BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Living Museum has announced their Summer Concert Series which will feature a Fleetwood Mac tribute band and 80’s cover band, according to a release from the museum.

The summer concert series will host two concerts as fundraisers to benefit the zoo’s animal programs, organizers said.

The first concert will feature Twisted Gypsy, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band on July 28. The second show will host 80’s cover band, FLASHPANTS, and their Vegas-style 80s entertainment setlist, the release said.

Gates for both shows opens at 6 p.m. and the concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per show and include beer and seltzers. Food will also be available on site. This is a 21 and over event.

You can purchase tickets at Calmzoo.org.