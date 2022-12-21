BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum announced an expansion of its animal care facilities, including the addition of what’s being called the Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic.

CALM says the clinic will help expand its ability to provide animal care on-site for both native animals housed at the zoo and its rehabilitation services for injured and orphaned wildlife.

The facility was made possible by a $400,000 donation from Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, and a $350,000 donation from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

“If there’s an oil spill, we’ll be able to treat animals that are affected on site. It also is our onsite surgery suite, hospitalization suite for all of the animals that are here at CALM,” CALM director Meg Maitland said.

CALM says it still needs $500,000 in funding for medical equipment for the new clinic. The Resnicks say they’ll match contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000.

You can make a donation to CALM at this website.