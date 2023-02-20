BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lassen, a bald eagle who lived at the California Living Museum for over 30 years, has died, officials said.

CALM made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Lassen, who arrived at CALM from Cal State University Bakersfield’s former Facility for Animal Care and Treatment in 1990, was a fan and staff favorite, the post read.

According to the post, Lassen loved taking baths in the pond and loved eating rats for dinner.

“Fly with the ‘wilds,’ Lassen! We will miss you,” the post said.