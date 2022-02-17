California’s first Black township rose and fell through racism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s quiet here, now.

In this town, really a collection of houses just north of the Kern-Tulare border, you can hear every bird sing — but it wasn’t always that way.

“It was exciting to know that this type of history happened here, so close to where we live in Bakersfield,” president of the Friends of Allensworth Sasha Biscoe said.

At the turn of the 20th century, Allensworth, California was a haven for Black people fleeing deadly racism and Jim Crow laws in cities like L.A. Founded by Col. Allen Allensworth, the town that bears his name was built, financed, and governed by Black Californians — the state’s first and only such town.

“He got with his friends and said, ‘We need to find a place for our people to live, away from racism and Jim Crow and segregation and all that stuff,” Biscoe said.

But Allensworth’s utopian dream proved short-lived.

As the town grew, its water supplier — the Pacific Farming Company — began diverting water away from the settlement and towards nearby farms. The soil turned harsh, and folks started to move away.

“The town did not die, but it was brought to its knees,” Biscoe said. “The colonel was killed in 1914, and they lost their leader, and it just brought the town to its knees.”

By the 1960s, Allensworth had become all but a ghost town.

“The kids grew up, they went away to college, they didn’t come back,” Biscoe said. “The economic opportunity was lost, with the train being gone, the water being gone — the economic opportunity was no longer here.”

The town gained State Park status in the 1970s, after a campaign by former resident Ed Pope. Today, it offers us a glimpse into the past, and a reminder of what could have been.

“What we do today is try to continue to educate and let people know why this place had to exist, what happened here, and what caused the town to come to its knees,” Biscoe said.

The Friends of Allensworth have put plans in motion to build a new Allensworth Visitor’s Center. Biscoe hopes it can be a place to learn about Black history not just in Allensworth, but across the world.