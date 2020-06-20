Californians are now required to wear a mask in public. How will this be enforced?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Juneteenth has always been a day of remembrance for African Americans.. but this year's Juneteenth celebration could be the biggest here in Bakersfield and around the country.​

Friday marks 155 years since Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Texas to deliver the news that texas was once again under union control and that all slaves must be freed.​ That moment, on June 19, 1865, is remembered as the true end of slavery.​