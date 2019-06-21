California unemployment rate for the month of May

Despite California adding 19,400 non-farm jobs, the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2% in May, according to the California Development Department.

May’s unemployment rate is just above last year’s record-low unemployment rate in California at 4.1% which lasted from July through December.

The nation’s gained a total of 75,000 jobs in the month of May and California added 26% of those jobs at 19,400. California has added 3,235,900 jobs since February 2010 and is in its 111 month of employment expansion, which is the just behind the record of 113-month employment expansion in the 1960’s.

The industries that gained the most jobs this month consisted of 12,800 construction jobs, 4,500 leisure and hospitality jobs and 1,800 government jobs.

The unemployment rate comes from two surveys, a federal survey of 5,100 households and the nonfarm payroll jobs come from a separate federal survey of 80,000 California businesses.