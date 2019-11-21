California Supreme Court rules President Trump will not have to release tax returns to be on state ballot

FILE – In a Sunday, July 7, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. resident Donald Trump’s New York state tax returns could be given to Congress under a new law in his home state. The measure was signed into law Monday, July 7, 2019 by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

SACRAMENO, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald Trump will not be required to release his tax returns to get on the state’s 2020 primary ballot.

The California Supreme Court ruled today to invalidate Senate Bill 27, which required that presidential candidates release their tax returns to get on the state ballot. The bill was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in July.

The court said the law, the first of its kind in the nation and aimed squarely at Trump, was unconstitutional, according to the Associated Press.

Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, released a statement in response to the decision.

“Today’s final ruling handed down by the California Supreme Court is a victory for Californians,” she said. “Republicans have repeatedly voiced our position that the Democrats’ Presidential Disclosure law is unconstitutional and an attempt to tamper with the Presidential primary by suppressing Republican voter turn-out. Today, the justices of the State Supreme Court validated our concerns and sided with us.”

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson criticized Democrats for the bill, which she said was a “petty partisan maneuver” aimed at suppressing Republican voter turnout.

“Democrats must stop wasting time and taxpayer dollars on political tricks and instead focus their efforts and resources on fixing California’s serious problems such as homelessness, our failing education system and the skyrocketing cost of living,” she said.