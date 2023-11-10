EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to clarify the party striking.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Trade workers at California State University, Bakersfield could be walking off the job next week.

Skilled trade workers in the CSU, including plumbers, electricians and carpenters, are represented by the Teamsters union. The strike, which is set to take place on Tuesday, comes after unsuccessful negotiations with representatives from the CSU, according to CSUB.

The school released a statement to students last week, recognizing plans of a possible local strike:

The CSU Skilled Trades Workers, represented by the Teamsters union, has announced plans for a one-day strike on our campus Tuesday, Nov. 14, following unsuccessful labor negotiations with CSU representatives, who remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached. Should a strike take place, CSU Bakersfield will remain open to students, faculty, staff and the public, and all campus operations, administrative services and scheduled events will go forward without interruption. University police and security will serve the campus to ensure a safe environment for all. We encourage students to attend classes and remain focused on their studies and assignments. CSU Bakersfield

Cal State said it doesn’t have the budget to meet the union’s demands. If a deal is not reached by Nov. 14, that’s when the union could go on strike.

CSUB also said in the statement that they “hope for a satisfactory conclusion” between the Teamsters union and the CSU.