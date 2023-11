BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Faculty at California State University Bakersfield could be walking off the job next week.

The union representing over 29,000 instructors, throughout the CSU system, voted to authorize a strike. Instructors are demanding a 12 percent wage increase and expanded parental leave.

Cal State said it doesn’t have the budget to meet the union’s demands. If a deal is not reached by Tuesday. Nov. 14, that’s when the union said instructors could go on strike.