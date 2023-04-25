BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State Treasurer Fiona Ma visited the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery Tuesday afternoon to tour and learn more about the stories behind the exhibits.

Ma said Nicole Parra, her friend whom she served with in the state legislature advised her to visit the gallery on her next trip to Bakersfield and the state treasurer remarked that she was a big supporter of the military.

“This place is an amazing place, hearing from the board members and the volunteers, each of the stories of every person who was born or has some connection to Kern County and it’s just a great tribute, not only to them, but also to their families.” Fiona Ma told 17 News about her opinion of the gallery.

“I think when they come in, they may feel isolated and depressed and alone, and then they come in here and see that there are others who have also served honorably and are being recognized and remembered.” Ma said.

The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery aims to keep memories of Kern County’s fallen heroes vibrantly alive through portrait displays, biographies, education and ever-evolving exhibits.

The gallery, located at 1925 Eye St., is open Tuesday through Thursday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



