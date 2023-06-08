BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California state parks are offering events next week to highlight and celebrate the outdoors and the state’s natural and cultural history.

Second annual California State Parks Week takes place from June 14 through June 18.

In-person and virtual events are scheduled to take place at parks throughout the state.

Nearby events include an “auto safari” at the Tule Elk State Natural Reserve on June 17 and an event focused on the native birds at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park on June 14.

Each day of events has a special theme. June 14 asks visitors to “Explore New Experiences” and on June 15 you can “Nourish Your Health and Well-being,” organizers said.

California’s state park system includes 280 parks, 340 miles of Pacific coastline, the famed redwood trees, historic archaeological sites, ghost towns and 5,200 miles of trails.

For more information and a list of events, visit the California State Parks Week website.