California Sen. Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., dropped out of the presidential race Tuesday, a senior aide told NBC News, ending a 12-month campaign that began with an explosion of enthusiasm but fizzled quickly.

“To my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today,” Harris said on her Twitter account. “But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.”

Harris announced her candidacy nearly a year ago, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and attracted attention for her performance at the first Democratic debate in June, but had been unable to maintain momentum in the months following.