California Resources Corporation to lay off about 50 employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Resources Corporation has announced plans to lay off some of its employees.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Karen Goh, the oil and gas company said about 50 employees will be affected by layoffs as part of an ongoing restructuring as it emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The letter says the layoffs, which are expected to be permanent, will affect employees at the CRC Plaza facility on Old River Road and other facilities in the Bakersfield area.

The employees will receive 60 days’ notice pay, according to the company. Their employment with CRC will end after the notice pay period, at which time they will be eligible to receive severance pay.