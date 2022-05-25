BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Republican lawmakers gathered in Sacramento Wednesday to introduce their latest bill, one they say will give drivers relief from soaring gas price and has bipartisan backing.

Assembly Bill 24-57 aims to repeal the gas tax for up to a year. A similar attempt was made earlier in the year, but it failed.

The bill comes after Governor Gavin Newsom proposed giving $400 checks to registered car owners in the state, with up to two checks per person.

It is unclear when the assembly could take up this latest proposal.