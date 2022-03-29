BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads when it comes to which Black Americans living in California should be eligible for compensation as a form of atonement for slavery.

Some members of the commission want to limit financial and other compensation to direct descendants of enslaved people while others say that all black people in the U.S., regardless of lineage, have suffered from systemic racism in housing, education and employment.

Governor Gavin Newsom created the two-year reparations task force in 2020. The task force consists of nine members , five of which are appointed by the governor, two appointed by the President pro Tempore of the Senate, and two by the Speaker of the Assembly.

Task Force members are drawn from diverse backgrounds to represent the interests of communities of color throughout the state, have experience working to implement racial justice reform, and, to the extent possible, represent geographically diverse areas of the state, according to the government website.