BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After nearly three years, the California Reparations Task Force unveiled recommendations for compensating African Americans of California for the harms of slavery and institutional racism illustrated in more than 1,100 pages in the Task Force’s final report.

Each member shared their final thoughts on the report at the group’s final meeting.

“People will say I didn’t own slaves so why should I have to pay?” state Sen. Steven Bradford said. “I will say if you can inherit generational wealth, you can inherit generational debt. And this is a debt that is owed.”

Task force member Dr. Jovan Lewis said reparations are needed for today’s harms.

“Reparations aren’t needed for African Americans to progress, reparations are needed to compensate African Americans for the repeated disruption to their progress,” Lewis said.

The report did not give a specific monetary figure, but recommended compensation based on several harms like health, mass incarnation, and over-policing of African Americans.

The report will now go to the legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom for consideration. Attorney General Rob Bonta said he supported for the group’s final report.

“Reparations for African Americans are appropriate, they are warranted, they are necessary, they are needed,” Bonta said. “It is my hope that the legislature takes these determinations seriously and carefully, and considers how to lift the proposals before them from the page into reality.”

The final report illustrates how after the abolition of slavery, its effects remained embedded in California systems.

The report also recommends a framework for reparations, monetary reparations, and legislation for policy reform. According to Vice Chair of the Task Force, Dr. Amos Brown, the report illustrates the needed repair for the harms of slavery.

“We have not been consistent in admitting, atoning,” Brown said. “Atonement is reparations and acting […] it’s a simple matter of bringing repair where there has been great harm.”

The group will now wait for approval. However, Brown says the fight does not end if it is not approved.

“I’m never going to give up and I don’t think anybody else should give up if they are concerned about strides towards freedoms and strides towards greater opportunities for everybody,” he said.

The task force’s report continues on to another lengthy process of lawmaker approval.

You can read the California Reparations Task Force report here.