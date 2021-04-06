California reopening economy on June 15th: What that means for Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – June 15th is the date we’ve all been waiting for. On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said that’s when everything in the state will probably reopen.

“We are seeing bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Newsom said.

No more limited capacities, tiered system, red, orange, purple, none of it. Except, there are a few things that need to happen before the celebrations begin.

“On June 15th, all things being equal, we continue that good work,” Newsom said. “We’ll have moved beyond that blueprint and we’ll be opening up this economy, business as usual.”

Business as usual is something we haven’t seen in a while. And even this good news comes with a grain of salt.

“We’re going to shift to a time where we need to use common sense public health practices to continue to fight the pandemic that’s still here,” said Michelle Corson, from Kern Public Health.

Kern Public Health says the county will continue to follow state guidelines moving forward.

“What does this mean, they’re going to be encouraging the masking, is going to continue, we know they’re going to continue to encourage vaccination,” Corson said.

California needs to have sufficient vaccine supply and low hospitalizations to completely reopen on June 15th.

“We’re going to begin to see a lift of all these restrictions that have been so difficult and confusing for our businesses and restaurants and residents,” Corson said.

Here’s what reopening looks like: students back in school, large-scale events for those vaccinated, full capacity at restaurants, employees back in the office, and in-state travel.

“Thrilling and exciting because it just means we continue to progress and open more businesses, open more activities, which is something I think we’re all looking forward to,” Corson said.



As long as California continues along this path, the end is near. But the Governor says there’s no end in sight for the mask mandate.