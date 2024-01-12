BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Have you been thinking about moving out of California?

If so, you’re not alone.

For the fourth year in a row, California has ranked #1 for the highest number of people leaving their home state.

Within California, people are flocking from other parts of the state to Kern County for its affordability.

The truck and trailer rental company, U-Haul, says that California ranks the top state in the nation for people migrating to other states.

The top state people are fleeing to? Texas.

In California, real estate appraiser Gary Crabtree states that Kern County could be one of the few places in the state that are growing rather than shrinking.

“As far as the outgo or immigration out of the state is true, it’s happening mostly from the major metropolitan areas. What we are finding in Bakersfield is almost the opposite. We are finding people that are moving from San Francisco, Sacramento, San Diego and the Los Angeles area to Bakersfield. Because of its affordability, they can no longer afford homes in those particular areas. They don’t necessarily want to leave the state, but they can’t afford to live in those particular areas. So they’re coming to Bakersfield,” Crabtree said.

The latest statewide affordability index for the state is 15%, meaning 15% of the families can afford a median-priced home.

In Bakersfield is now 30%. This is found throughout San Joaquin Valley.

But why are people leaving?

“Well, taxes are high. This they’re raising the taxes,” Gary Green, a retiree in Bakersfield said.

The real question comes down to: what changes can California make to make residents stay? Housing, taxes, and crime rates are all reasons why lots of people are saying they’re flocking to other states.

The nation is full of Californians starting their new journey in a different area code with seemingly no end in sight.