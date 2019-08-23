California Pizza Kitchen hosting fundraiser for slain CHP officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Pizza Kitchen is hosting an all-day fundraiser Tuesday at locations throughout the state to support the family of a California Highway Patrol shot and killed last week.

The restaurant chain has partnered with nonprofit Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes for a trust fund in the name of Andre Moye Jr. Guests can participate by presenting the fundraiser flyer or mentioning the fundraiser to their server, and California Pizza Kitchen will donate 20 percent of their check to the fund

The fundraiser can be applied to dine-in, takeout, online, catering or delivery orders, the chain said in a news release.

All money raised will go to the Moye family, the nonprofit said.

Click here for specific location operating hours and to find a participating location near you.

Moye was shot Aug. 12 by a motorist he stopped in Riverside. The gunman was also killed in the shootout.