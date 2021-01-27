California Patriots Coalition establishes locations in Kern County for signing petition to recall Gov. Newsom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Patriots Coalition has established several permanent locations in Kern County for people to sign a petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Here are the locations:
- Kern County Republican Party, 5329 Office Center Ct.
- Sugardaddy’s, Stockdale Hwy.
- B&G Machinery, 3801 Gilmore Ave.
- Mossman’s, 1819 30th St.
- Valley Guns, 2728 Chester Ave.
- One Stop Auto, 10120 Rosedale Hwy.
- Speedway Market, 800 James Rd.
- Knotty Pine Cafe, 1530 Norris Rd.
- Hwy 55 Market and Cafe, 158 Market Rd., Glennville
- Roots Eatery 1107 Kern St., Taft
For more information about the local recall effort, click here.