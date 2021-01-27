California Patriots Coalition establishes locations in Kern County for signing petition to recall Gov. Newsom

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California Democratic leaders are being criticized after attempting to link the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with efforts to recall Newsom. State Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks led a group of Democratic officials who described the effort to remove Newsom as a “coup” and claimed, without evidence, that those involved were far-right extremists. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Patriots Coalition has established several permanent locations in Kern County for people to sign a petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Here are the locations:

Kern County Republican Party, 5329 Office Center Ct.

Sugardaddy’s, Stockdale Hwy.

B&G Machinery, 3801 Gilmore Ave.

Mossman’s, 1819 30th St.

Valley Guns, 2728 Chester Ave.

One Stop Auto, 10120 Rosedale Hwy.

Speedway Market, 800 James Rd.

Knotty Pine Cafe, 1530 Norris Rd.

Hwy 55 Market and Cafe, 158 Market Rd., Glennville

Roots Eatery 1107 Kern St., Taft

For more information about the local recall effort, click here.