California now has 69 confirmed coronavirus cases

California now has 69 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The department said 45 of the cases are not connected to repatriation flights. Of those, 22 are related to travel. Twelve of the cases are from person-to-person contact and nine from community transmission.

Currently, nearly 10,000 people are being monitored for the virus who returned to the U.S. through San Francisco International Airport or LAX.

The department said 49 local health jurisdictions are conducting self-monitoring. There are 15 labs with test kits.