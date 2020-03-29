California National Guard troops spotted in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several buses with National Guard troops were seen in a Central Bakersfield parking lot Saturday evening, but it appears they didn’t stick around for long.



The troops were seen getting onto buses at the Barnes and Noble parking lot at 4001 California Ave. at around 8 p.m.

17 News received several calls about the activity, so we looked into it.



California National Guard spokesperson Col. Jonathan Shiroma said there are currently no operations in Bakersfield, and that it’s possible the troops could be heading out for training.

One of the troops told 17 News, they were just in town for a bite to eat and then heading home.

It wasn’t immediately known which area they were heading to or from.