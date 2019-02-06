Local News

California Mid-State Fair announces concerts

The California Mid-State Fair has announced some of the artists who will be performing in their concert series this summer.

Announced performers and dates are:

  • Miranda Lambert - July 17
  • Cardi B - July 20
  • Blake Shelton - July 21
  • Why Don't We - July 22
  • Zac Brown Band - July 24
  • Old Dominion - July 25

The Mid-State Fair runs from July 17 through July 28 in Paso Robles.

For more information about the California Mid-State Fair visit midstatefair.com/fair.

