California Mid-State Fair announces concerts

The California Mid-State Fair has announced some of the artists who will be performing in their concert series this summer.

Announced performers and dates are:

Miranda Lambert - July 17

Cardi B - July 20

Blake Shelton - July 21

Why Don't We - July 22

Zac Brown Band - July 24

Old Dominion - July 25

The Mid-State Fair runs from July 17 through July 28 in Paso Robles.

For more information about the California Mid-State Fair visit midstatefair.com/fair.