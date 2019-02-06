California Mid-State Fair announces concerts
The California Mid-State Fair has announced some of the artists who will be performing in their concert series this summer.
Announced performers and dates are:
- Miranda Lambert - July 17
- Cardi B - July 20
- Blake Shelton - July 21
- Why Don't We - July 22
- Zac Brown Band - July 24
- Old Dominion - July 25
The Mid-State Fair runs from July 17 through July 28 in Paso Robles.
For more information about the California Mid-State Fair visit midstatefair.com/fair.
