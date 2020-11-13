California issues travel advisory urging against traveling outside the state

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press in the spin room after the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California was one of three states Friday to issue advisories urging residents to not travel outside the state unless it’s essential, and to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country.

The advisories issued by California, Oregon and Washington come as COVID-19 cases have spiked across the country. Essential travel was defined as travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care and safety and security.

“California just surpassed a sobering threshold — one million COVID-19 cases — with no signs of the virus slowing down,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a release. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”