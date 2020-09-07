California ISO declares Stage 2 Emergency, calls for continued energy conservation Sunday evening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California power grid operator, California ISO, said there have been no rotating power outages in the state, but declared a Stage 2 Emergency and urged residents to continue to conserve energy to avoid outages.

Cal ISO declared a Stage 2 Emergency at around 6 p.m. A Stage 2 Emergency means Cal ISO is not expecting to meet energy demands in the coming hours and rolling outages are possible. Officials said the emergency allows Cal ISO to use reserve energy and acquire energy from other energy suppliers.

In a statement, officials said the Stage 2 Emergency was called after a transmission line carrying power from Oregon to California and another power plant unexpectedly went offline.

An unprecedented heatwave throughout the state along with wildfires is also straining the grid, Cal ISO said.

The grid operator said earlier Sunday evening that power demand had been down and that wind sources were maintaining energy production. That, along with energy conservation, would prevent Cal ISO from calling a Stage 3 Emergency where demand surpasses supply, forcing the rotating blackouts.

A Flex Alert remained in place Sunday until 9 p.m. Residents are encouraged to avoid using large appliances, unplug unused devices, set thermostats to 78 degrees, and to use fans when possible. The Flex Alert is also in place for Monday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Extreme heat continued to scorch the state. The National Weather Service in Hanford said Bakersfield reached a high of 105 degrees Sunday, while Woodland Hills set a record for highest temperature ever recorded in Los Angeles County at 121 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.