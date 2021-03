BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s High Speed Rail Authority reaffirmed its plan to construct a service line from Merced to Bakersfield.

The board adopted a revised business plan that expands an electrified service line connecting Merced, Fresno and Bakersfield to 171 miles instead of 119 miles.

A final plan will be submitted to the legislatrure by April 15.

There is also a push to pursue more funding opportunities to pay for rail service to the Bay Area and areas surrounding Los Angeles.