California gets fourth vaping-related death this year

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The California Department of Public Health has reported the state’s fourth death due to vaping-related illness.

The department said the death occurred in Marin County. Since August, the department has had reports of 161 vaping-related hospitalizations, including 10 just in the past week.

“It is tragic that yet another person has died from this cause in California and people continue to fall ill,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, state public health officer and director of CDPH. “We are working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CDC, other state health departments, and local health departments across California, investigating every case and testing products, and we’ll continue until this vaping associated outbreak is over.”

The department is urging everyone to avoid e-cigarettes due to health risk. Last week, the department released a report indicating that Vitamin E acetate was possibly responsible for the deaths and hospitalizations.