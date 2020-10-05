California Fish Grill coming to Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Fish Grill is opening a location in Southwest Bakersfield. The seafood restaurant will open on Oct. 12 in the area of California Avenue and Stockdale Highway.

California Fish Grill is a chain of restaurants found mostly in the Bay Area and Southern California. The restaurant says its goal is to offer fresh and sustainable seafood.

“California Fish Grill was created to offer craveable and affordable seafood to our loyal customers and their families. We are consistently the favorite local seafood house in each of the communities we are in. Now, we’re excited to offer that same access in Kern County,” said California Fish Grill President and CEO Bob Holden in a news release.

The new Bakersfield CFG will be located at 5601 California Ave., Ste 100.