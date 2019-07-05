California Earthquake Authority says 2,000 policyholders are within area impacted by quake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The California Earthquake Authority said it has roughly 2,000 policyholders living within the area impacted by Thursday’s magnitude 6.4 temblor.

Any damage to those policyholders’ homes would be considered within the authority’s claim-paying capacity for covered claims, according to a news release sent by Glenn Pomeroy, the authority’s CEO.

“Damage to local residents is still being evaluated, and our hearts go out to those affected by this earthquake,” he said in the release.

Information on how to file a CEA policy claim is available on the authority’s website.

The California Earthquake Authority is a privately funded, publicly managed organization providing residential earthquake insurance. It has more than $17 billion in claim-paying capacity.