CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Dial-A-Ride fares in California City will be temporarily waived starting tomorrow thanks to a new grant.

The City of California City said it has received a $14,000 grant from LC Top for local transit needs. Starting Thursday, all Dial-A-Ride fares will be waived until the grant funds are exhausted, according to the city. Call 760-373-8665 to schedule a ride.